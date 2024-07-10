An Indiana man gets 14 months after guilty plea to threatening a Michigan election official in 2020

DETROIT (AP) — An Indiana man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after pleading guilty to making a violent threat against a local election official in Michigan soon after the 2020 election. The Detroit News reports that a federal judge sentenced 38-year-old Andrew Nickels of Carmel, Indiana, on Tuesday for threatening to kill a suburban Detroit clerk. He had pleaded guilty in February to transmitting threats in interstate commerce. Prosecutors say Nickels threatened to kill a Republican who was the Rochester Hills, Michigan, clerk at the time. Investigators say Nickels said Tina Burton deserved a “throat to the knife” for saying there were no irregularities in the 2020 election.

