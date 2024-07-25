Hulk Hogan visits Detroit Lions camp, says coach Dan Campbell missed his calling as a wrestler

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Hulk Hogan visited Detroit Lions practice and says coach Dan Campbell would have been good in the squared circle. The pro wrestling great even came up with a nickname for Campbell, calling him “Dirty Dan.” Hogan was in the Motor City to promote his new beer brand. Hogan and Campbell stood together after practice, recording a promotional video. Campbell seemed to get a kick out of Hogan’s schtick. Donald Trump invited Hogan to speak at the Republican National Convention last week in Milwaukee and he accepted.

