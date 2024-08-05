Oakland A’s to sell stake in Coliseum to local Black development group

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Oakland Athletics has reached a tentative agreement to sell its half of the Coliseum to a private Black development group for $125 million. Monday’s announcement paves the way for the African American Sports & Entertainment Group to build in a long-neglected part of the San Francisco Bay Area city. The group has already struck a deal with the city of Oakland for its half of the property. The group intends to keep the Oakland Arena, and has discussed hotels, a restaurant row and housing. The purpose it to revitalize the area by Interstate 880, bringing jobs and housing to residents of East Oakland.

