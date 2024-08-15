WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is zeroing in on high food prices as inflation remains a big issue in the presidential race. Her campaign is previewing an economic policy speech that she’ll give in North Carolina on Friday, promising to push for a federal ban on price gouging on groceries. Harris is putting particular emphasis on rising meat prices, which she says account for a large part of rising grocery bills. Year-over-year inflation has reached its lowest level in more than three years. But food prices remain 21% above where they were three years ago. And Republican Donald Trump has been pointing to inflation as a key failing of the Biden administration.

