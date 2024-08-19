A New Orleans school teacher is charged with child sex trafficking and other crimes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal authorities say a New Orleans school teacher is facing a sex trafficking charge involving a 16-year-old girl. And they are asking for the public’s help to determine whether there are other victims. A federal complaint filed in New Orleans last week charges 36-year-old Aaron Terod Johnson with child sex trafficking and other crimes. The complaint accuses Johnson of coercing the girl to travel from Mississippi to Louisiana, where he allegedly paid her for sex. Johnson is in federal custody. His court-appointed attorney declined immediate comment. The school where Johnson taught has not been identified.

