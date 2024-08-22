For many Asian Americans, Ferguson unrest set them on a path of resistance and reflection

This month marks 10 years since the fatal shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. It turns out that the way Black Lives Matter protesters were treated in the days that followed has led to some unexpected ripple effects. Brown’s death set many Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders on their own path of reckoning as Ferguson roused a younger generation to action. The shift has played out in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and through responses to anti-Asian hate seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. This month, some in the Asian and Pacific Islander community are looking back on 2014 as a seminal time of change.

