Underwater tunnel to Manhattan leaks after contractor accidentally drills through it

NEW YORK (AP) — An underwater tunnel that passes beneath New York City’s East River was punctured when a construction contractor accidentally drilled a hole through it. Social media video Wednesday show streams of water pouring into the Queens-Midtown Tunnel, worrying drivers as crews scrambled to plug the leak. A transit official said the 2.5-inch hole was caused by a drilling company working on a project unrelated to the tunnel. No one was harmed from the leak and an investigation is ongoing, officials said.

