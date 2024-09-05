Missouri judge says abortion-rights measure summary penned by GOP official is misleading

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A judge says an anti-abortion GOP official used misleading language to summarize a ballot question designed to restore abortion rights in the state. Cole County Circuit Judge Cotton Walker on Thursday threw out a description of the measure as written by Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. Walker wrote his own language instead. In Missouri, ballot language is displayed at polls to help voters understand what they’re voting on. Ashcroft’s ballot language claimed the measure would legalize abortion at any time during pregnancy and prohibit any abortion regulations. Judges have previously ruled that the amendment would allow lawmakers to enact restrictions after fetal viability.

