Karen Read says in interview that murder case left her in ‘purgatory’

BOSTON (AP) — Karen Read says in an interview that her long-running murder case has left her “purgatory” and ”stressed every day.” Read is accused of ramming into her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a January 2022 snowstorm. Prosecutors say both Read and O’Keefe had been heavily drinking that evening, but Read has said she felt fine to drive. Read’s two-month trial ended in July when jurors declared they were hopelessly deadlocked and a judge declared a mistrial on the fifth day of deliberations. In an interview with ABC’s “20/20,” airing Friday, Read said “this is no life. I’m not in prison, but this is no life. I’m stressed every day.”

