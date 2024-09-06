‘The Bear’ and ‘Shogun’ could start claiming trophies early at Creative Arts Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Top nominees like “Shogun” and “The Bear” will have their first chance at taking home Emmys at this weekend’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The two-day ceremony Saturday and Sunday is a precursor to the Sept. 15 Emmy Awards that air on ABC. The Creative Arts Emmys mostly honor behind-the-scenes people like costume designers, casting directors and cinematographers. But guest acting and narrator categories feature big names including Ryan Gosling, Angela Bassett and Jamie Lee Curtis. “Shogun” is this year’s top nominee with 25. Most of the awards it’s up for will be handed out Sunday. So are many of the awards top comedy “The Bear” is up for.

