14 killed in a car crash in war-torn Yemen, state media report

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s state-run media say a passenger bus has overturned while driving in a mountainous area in the country’s southwest, killing at least 14 people. The official SABA news agency said the vehicle was traveling Sunday on a highway overlooking a rocky area in the Maqatra district when it suffered a mechanical failure and tumbled to the ground. It said only one person survived the crash and was taken to hospital for treatment. Deadly traffic crashes are not uncommon in Yemen, where a decade of civil war wrecked the country’s infrastructure.

