‘The Mentalist’ star Simon Baker admits drinking and driving in Australia

MULLUMBIMBY, Australia (AP) — Australian actor and director Simon Baker, best known for his role as Patrick Jane in the CBS drama series “The Mentalist,” has avoided a conviction after pleading guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol near his rural home. The 55-year-old appeared in the Mullumbimby Local Court in New South Wales state on Wednesday for sentencing after pleading guilty last week to a charge of driving with a blood-alcohol concentration exceeding 0.05%. Magistrate Kathy Crittenden accepted that Baker was remorseful and was unlikely to drive after drinking again. She released him on a nine-month good behavior bond.

