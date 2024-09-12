CBS’ ’60 Minutes’ plans its presidential candidate showcase. But will Trump and Harris show?

NEW YORK (AP) — “60 Minutes” has scheduled its quadrennial interview special with presidential candidates, and it won’t be on a Sunday night. CBS plans to air an hour-long special on Monday, Oct. 7 that features back-to-back interviews with Democrat Kamala Harris, Republican Donald Trump and their vice presidential candidate. Neither campaign has yet agreed to be interviewed, but “60 Minutes” executive producer Bill Owens believes they will come through. Four years ago, Trump’s appearance was contentious, and he wound up walking out on interviewer Lesley Stahl. This year, if he comes back, “60 Minutes” has assigned Scott Pelley to interview Trump. Bill Whitaker is set to talk to Harris.

