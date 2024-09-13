Why Ukraine wants to use Western long-range missiles inside Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is pushing for permission from its Western partners to use the long-range missiles they have provided to strike targets deep inside Russia, as Ukrainian forces struggle to hold back Russian advances in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv officials argue the weapons are vital to weaken Russia’s ability to strike Ukraine and force it to move its strike capabilities further from the border. Russia has warned that it would consider allowing such long-range strikes an act of war, and Ukraine’s Western allies are wary of antagonizing the country with the world’s largest nuclear arsenal.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.