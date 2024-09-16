New Jersey internet gambling sets new record at $198M in revenue, but land casinos lag

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The good news for Atlantic City’s casino industry is that internet gambling had its best month ever in August, bringing in more than $198 million. The bad news is that most of the city’s nine casinos are still winning less from in-person gamblers than they did before the COVID19 pandemic broke out. Figures released Monday show the casinos won $294 million from such gamblers in August. But only three of the nine won more in person than they did in 2019. The casinos consider in-person winnings to be their core business because unlike internet or sports betting money, in-person winnings don’t have to be shared with outside parties.

