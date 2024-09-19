Apple begins testing AI software designed to bring a smarter Siri to the iPhone 16
AP Technology Writer
Apple is giving more people the chance to test a software update that will implant artificial intelligence into its virtual assistant Siri and automate a variety of tedious tasks on the latest iPhone coming out Friday. The free update was made available Thursday to an audience that has signed up to test Apple’s software before it’s released to all iPhone owners next month. As of Thursday, only two premium iPhones that came out last year have the souped-up processor needed for the new AI features, but that will change Friday when four new iPhone 16 models reach store shelves. All those iPhones are equipped to handle a technology being promoted as “Apple Intelligence.”