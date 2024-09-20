An ancient Greek vase gifted to an Italian leader is returned by his family to Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — As Italian prime minister, Alcide De Gasperi oversaw the post-World War II return to Greece of Rhodes and the other Dodecanese islands. A grateful Greek government presented him with an ancient vase. Now, De Gasperi’s grandson has voluntarily returned the 2,500-year-old artifact to Greece, whose culture minister has praised what she called a “most courteous gesture.” The vase will be displayed at a museum in Athens.

