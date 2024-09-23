Several states are making late changes to election rules, even as voting is set to begin

Across the U.S., including in some of the nation’s presidential swing states, new or recently altered state laws are changing how Americans will vote, tally ballots and administer and certify November’s election. It can be a challenge to keep track of these 11th-hour changes, especially since state election processes already vary so widely. Even more changes are looming in some states, with Election Day on Nov. 5 just weeks away. Several states already have started sending out mail ballots, and in others, voters have begun casting ballots in person.

