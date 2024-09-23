Syria has a new foreign minister as prime minister names his Cabinet

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s new prime minister has named his Cabinet with a new foreign minister. Sabbagh was a deputy to former Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, who was appointed the vice president for foreign and information policies. President Bashar Assad earlier this month named former Communications Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali as the head of the new government following July’s parliamentary election. The heads of the defense and interior departments remain unchanged.

