NYC schools boss to step down later this year after federal agents seized his devices

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of New York City’s public schools system says he will step down at the end of the calendar year, becoming the latest high-ranking departure from Mayor Eric Adams’ administration amid an escalating federal inquiry. In a retirement letter shared with The Associated Press, David Banks said he had already informed the mayor of his decision to retire this year “after ensuring the school year got off to a good start.” The decision comes weeks after federal agents seized Banks’ phones, as well as devices belonging to the city’s police commissioner, two deputy mayors and a top Adams adviser. The police commissioner, Edward Caban, resigned earlier this month.

