Rudy Giuliani disbarred in DC after pushing Trump’s false 2020 election claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been disbarred in Washington, months after he lost his law license in New York for pursuing false claims that then-President Donald Trump made about his 2020 presidential election loss. The brief ruling Thursday from Washington D.C.’s appeals court said Giuliani did not respond to an order to explain why he should not be disbarred in Washington after he lost his law license in New York last summer. Giuliani had argued that he believed the claims he was making on behalf of the Trump campaign were true. Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, called the decision “an absolute travesty and a total miscarriage of justice.”

