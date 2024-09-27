Falling tree at a Michigan nature center fatally injures a boy who was on a field trip

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy died after he was struck by a tree that fell at a southeastern Michigan nature center where he and classmates were on a field trip. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was at the Howell Nature Center on Thursday when the tree fell and struck him in the head. He died at a hospital. Sheriff Michael Murphy says the boy was a student at Our Lady of Victory Catholic School in Northville. He says the youth was taking part in an overnight field trip at the nature center when the tree struck him as students were learning how to make a fire.

