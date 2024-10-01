The new French prime minister tells parliament the country’s ‘colossal’ debt is ‘sword of Damocles’

PARIS (AP) — In his inaugural address to parliament, the new French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has warned that “colossal” and spiraling debts are a “sword of Damocles” hanging over the country’s finances. Barnier is laying out his proposed policy announcements that the veteran conservative and EU Brexit negotiator hopes to push through the legislature despite not having a ruling majority for his new government. He is regularly being heckled by opposition lawmakers, who are calling out remarks and comments during his address to the National Assembly.

