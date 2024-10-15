19 mayoral candidates compete to lead Portland, Oregon, in a race with homelessness at its heart

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A lot of political changes are coming to Portland, Oregon. The open mayoral race in the state’s most populous city features 19 candidates and comes after years of growing frustration over homeless encampments and open drug use. Whoever wins will oversee a completely new system of government. Portland is more than doubling the size of its City Council and adding a city manager position. And all the candidates — including nearly 100 running for the new council seats — will also be elected by ranked-choice voting for the first time.

