New Hampshire’s port director and his wife, a judge, are both facing criminal charges

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office has announced more charges related to an investigation into the state’s director of ports and harbors. State Supreme Court Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi has been indicted on charges alleging she solicited Gov. Chris Sununu to influence an investigation into her husband. Authorities haven’t disclosed the nature of that investigation. But, attorney general’s office said Thursday that Geno Marconi has been charged with interfering with the investigation. The chair of a port advisory council Bradley Cook was also charged with lying to a grand jury. Neither Cook nor Geno Marconi’s attorneys responded to requests for comment.

