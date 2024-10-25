A mutt known as ‘Houdini’ for his ability to elude capture is finally off the streets

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A scruffy, mixed-breed dog that became a social media star by evading capture in New Orleans for six months has been taken off the streets at last. The mutt’s name is Scrim. But he became known as the “Houdini” of the New Orleans neighborhood where he spent months avoiding nets, traps and tranquilizer darts. New Orleans news outlets report that “Scrim” was captured Wednesday. He’s now missing a piece of his ear and X-rays indicate he may have been shot with a gun or an air rifle. But he’s recovering well. And a local animal advocate tells The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate she plans to adopt him.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.