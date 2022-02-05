Moroccan rescuers reach ‘very advanced stage’ in operation to save boy stuck in well

By Samantha Beech and Celine Alkhaldi, CNN

Moroccan rescuers have reached “a very advanced stage” in their attempt to reach a 5-year-old boy who is trapped in a well in the north of the African country, state media MAP reported on Saturday.

The child, identified only as Rayan, is stuck in the well which reaches more than 100 feet (30 meters) underground in Chefchaouen province.

Rayan fell into the well Tuesday afternoon and was discovered after he was heard crying, his mother said in an interview with state-owned Al-Aoula TV two days later. She said he was playing nearby before he disappeared, and that she was quick to call authorities after finding out what had happened.

The MAP report noted that it is difficult to determine the time needed to complete the operation, due to the nature of soil remaining to be dug in the horizontal gap which connects the well and the parallel hole.

A medical helicopter of the Royal Gendarmerie and medical staff specializing in resuscitation have been deployed to the area, to take care of Rayan for when he is rescued, local authorities told MAP.

The response and rescue teams have remained at the site of the well since they learned about the incident. Rescuers have encountered several difficulties, including a landslide and the presence of boulders in some layers, MAP reports. Photos showed hundreds of locals watching the rescue efforts.

The authorities are using machinery in the difficult operation because the diameter of the well is only just over a foot and a half wide, Al-Aoula reported. Local media also reported that the child had taken food and water that was dropped down to him using a rope.

“People who love us are sparing no effort to save my child,” Rayan’s father said as he stood watching rescue efforts on Friday night, Reuters reported.

The man told Al-Aoula that he could see his son in the well. “He was moving, and drank a little bit of water. I believe he will be okay, God help him,” he said.

