Iraq Most Wanted Fast Facts

Here’s a look at Iraq’s “most wanted” fugitives list.

Timeline

April 11, 2003 – In a press conference, Army Brig. Gen. Vincent Brooks announces that US soldiers in Iraq will begin receiving a list of the 55 “most wanted” Iraqis. To accompany the list, the soldiers also get a deck of playing cards representing the fugitives.

The Most Wanted

No. 1/Ace of Spades

Saddam Hussein

Former Iraqi President

December 13, 2003 – Captured in a “spider hole” in Tikrit.

November 5, 2006 – Sentenced to death.

December 30, 2006 – Executed.

No. 2/Ace of Clubs

Qusay Hussein

Chief, Special Security Organization/special Republican Guard (SSO/SRG); Commander, Central Region Commander

July 22, 2003 – Killed in firefight in Mosul.

No. 3/Ace of Hearts

Uday Hussein

Member of the National Assembly, Olympic Committee

July 22, 2003 – Killed in a firefight in Mosul.

No. 4/Ace of Diamonds

Gen. Abed Hamoud Mahmud al-Tikriti

Saddam Hussein’s personal secretary and senior bodyguard

June 18, 2003 – Captured. Later convicted and sentenced to death.

June 7, 2012 – Executed.

No. 5/King of Spades

Ali Hasan al-Majid

Revolutionary Command Council (RCC) / Commander, Ba’ath Party Regional Command /Head Of Central Workers Bureau

August 21, 2003 – Captured.

2007 – Sentenced to death in four separate trials.

January 25, 2010 – Executed.

No. 6/King of Clubs

Izzat Ibrahim al-Douri

Revolutionary Command Council (RCC) Vice-Chairman / Northern Region Commander /Deputy Secretary General, Ba’th Party Regional Command / Deputy Commander, Armed Forces

April 17, 2015 – Reported killed in an Iraqi security operation.

No. 7/King of Hearts

Hani abd al-Latif al-Tilfah al-Tikriti

Director, Special Security Organization (SSO) / Responsible for Security And Investigations

Still at Large.

No. 8/King of Diamonds

Aziz Saleh Al-Numan

Ba’ath Party regional command chairman

May 22, 2003 – Captured. Later convicted and sentenced to death.

July 16, 2011 – Transferred from US custody to Iraqi custody.

No. 9/Queen of Spades

Muhammad Hazma al Zubaydi

Central Euphrates Reg. Commander

April 21, 2003 – Captured.

2005 – Died in US custody.

No. 10/Queen of Clubs

Kamal Mustafa Abdallah Sultan Al-Tikriti

Former secretary-general of the Republican Guard

May 17, 2003 – Captured.

No. 11/Queen of Hearts

Barzan Abd Ghafur Sulayman al Tikriti

SRG Commander.

July 23, 2003 – Captured.

No. 12/Queen of Diamonds

Muzahim Sa’b Hassan al Tikriti

Air Defense Force Commander.

April 23, 2003 – Captured.

No. 13/Jack of Spades

Ibrahim Ahmad abd al-Sattar Muhammad al-Tikriti

Iraqi Armed Forces chief of staff

May 12, 2003 – Captured. Later sentenced to life in prison.

2010 – Died in US custody.

No. 14/Jack of Clubs

Sayf al-Din Fulayyih Hasan Taha al-Rawi

Chief of Iraqi Republican Guard (RG)

Still at Large.

No. 15/Jack of Hearts

Rafi abd al-Latif Tilfah al-Tikriti

Director, Directorate of General Security (DGS)

Still at Large.

No. 16/Jack of Diamonds

Tahir Jalil Habbush al-Tikriti

Director, Iraqi Intelligence Service (IIS)

Still at Large.

No. 17/Ten of Spades

Hamid Raja Shalah al-Tikriti

Commander of the Iraqi air force

June 14, 2003 – Captured.

No. 18/Ten of Clubs

Latif Nusayyif Jasm Al-Dulaymi

Baath party official and deputy chairman of the party’s military bureau

June 10, 2003 – Captured.

No. 19/Ten of Hearts

Abd al Tawab abdullah Mullah al-Huwaysh

Director of the Office of Military Industrialization

May 2, 2003 – Captured.

No. 20/Ten of Diamonds

Taha Yasin Ramadan al-Jizrawi

Iraqi Vice-President

August 19, 2003 – Captured.

March 20, 2007 – Executed.

No. 21/Nine of Spades

Rukan Razuki abd al-Ghafar Sulayman al-Nasiri

Saddam Hussein’s Senior Bodyguard/head-Tribal Affairs

Still at Large.

No. 22/Nine of Clubs

Jamal Mustafa Abdullah Sultan al Tikriti

Dep. Chief of Tribal Affairs

April 21, 2003 – Captured.

No. 23/Nine of Hearts

Mizban Khadr Al Hadi

Baath Party Regional Command and Revolutionary Command Council member

July 8, 2003 – Captured. Later convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

No. 24/Nine of Diamonds

Taha Muhie-eldin Marouf

Vice President and Revolutionary Command Council member

May 2, 2003 – Captured.

No. 25/Eight of Spades

Tariq Aziz

Deputy Prime Minister

April 24, 2003 – Captured. Later convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

October 26, 2010 – Convicted and sentenced to death.

June 5, 2015 – Died of a heart attack.

No. 26/Eight of Clubs

Walid Hamid Tawfiq al-Tikriti

Former governor of Basra

April 28, 2003 – Surrendered to the Iraqi National Congress.

No. 27/Eight of Hearts

Sultan Hashim al-Taie

Former Iraqi Minister of Defense

September 19, 2003 – Captured. Sentenced to death in the Anfal trial; to 15 years in prison for the 1991 Shiite uprising trial: and to 15 years for the Halabja chemical attack.

July 16, 2011 – Transferred from US custody to Iraqi custody.

No. 28/Eight of Diamonds

Hikmat Mizban Ibrahim al-Azzawi

Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister

April 18, 2003 – Captured.

No. 29/Seven of Spades

Mahmud Dhiyab al-Ahmad

Iraqi Minister of Interior

August 8, 2003 – Captured.

July 9, 2012 – Released.

No. 30/ Seven of Clubs

Ayad Futayyih Khalifa al-Rawi

Al Quds Force chief of staff

June 4, 2003 – Captured.

No. 31/Seven of Hearts

Zuhayr Talib abd al-Sattar al-Naqib

Director of Military Intelligence

April 23, 2003 – Surrendered.

No. 32/Seven of Diamonds

Amir Hamudi Hasan al-Sadi

Saddam Husseins’s science adviser

April 12, 2003 – Surrendered.

No. 33/Six of Spades

Amir Rashid Muhammad al-Ubaydi

Oil minister and presidential adviser

April 28, 2003 – Captured.

No. 34/Six of Clubs

Hussam Muhammad Amin al-Yasin

Head, National Monitoring Directorate; Former Minister of Interior

April 27, 2003 – Captured.

No. 35/Six of Hearts

Muhammad Mahdi al-Salih

Minister of Trade

April 23, 2003 – Captured.

No. 36/Six of Diamonds

Sabawi Ibrahim al-Hasan al-Tikriti

Presidential advisor, half-brother of Saddam Hussein

February 2005 – Turned over to Iraq by Syria. Sentenced to 15 years in prison in one trial and sentenced to death in another.

July 16, 2011 – Transferred from US custody to Iraqi custody.

July 2013 – Died of cancer.

No. 37/Five of Spades

Watban Ibrahim Hasan al-Tikriti

Saddam Hussein’s half-brother

April 13, 2003 – Captured at Syrian border. Convicted and sentenced to death.

July 16, 2011 – Transferred from US custody to Iraqi custody.

No. 38/Five of Clubs

Barzan Ibrahim Hasan al-Tikriti

Saddam Hussein’s half-brother

April 17, 2003 – Captured.

November 5, 2006 – Sentenced to death.

January 15, 2007 – Executed.

No. 39/Five of Hearts

Huda Salih Mehdi Ammash

A top weapons scientist

May 5, 2003 – Captured

December 12, 2005 – Released.

No. 40/Five of Diamonds

Abd al-Baqi abd al-Karim al-Abdallah al-Sadun

Central Ba’ath Party Regional Command Chairman, Diyala Region

June 2015 – Captured.

2016 – Sentenced to Death.

December 2021 – Died while in custody.

No. 41/Four of spades

Muhammad Zimam abd al-Razzaq al-Sadun

Central Ba’ath Party Regional Chairman, Ninawah and Ta’mim Governorates

February 15, 2004 – Captured.

No. 42/Four of Clubs

Samir abd al Aziz al Najm

Baath Party leader

April 17, 2003 – Captured.

No. 43/Four of Hearts

Humam Abd al-Khaliq Abd al-Ghafur

Minister of Higher Education & Scientific Research

April 19, 2003 – Captured.

No. 44/Four of Diamonds

Yahya Abdallah al Ubaydi

Ba’ath Party Chairman and commander Ba’ath Party Militia

Suspected dead.

No. 45/no card

Nayif Shindakh Thamir Ghalib

Ba’ath Party Regional Chairman An-Najaf Governorate

Suspected dead.

No. 46/Three of Clubs

Sayf al-Din al-Mashhadani

Baath Party regional chairman for al-Muthanna

May 24, 2003 – Captured.

No. 47/Three of Hearts

Fadil Mahmud Gharib

Former Baath regional chairman

May 14, 2003 – Captured.

December 18, 2005 – Released.

No. 48/Three of Diamonds

Muhsin Khadr al-Khafaji

Ba’ath Party Chairman, al-qadisiyah Governorate

February 7, 2004 – Captured.

No. 49/Two of Spades

Rashid Taan Kazim

Central Ba’ath Party Regional Chairman, Anbar Governorate

Still at Large.

No. 50/Two of Clubs

Ugla Abid Sighar al-Kubaysi

Regional Baath Party chairman

May 20, 2003 – Captured.

No. 51/Two of Hearts

Ghazi Hammud al-Ubaydi

Baath Party Regional Command Chairman in the Iraqi district of Al Kut

May 7, 2003 – Captured.

Spring 2005 – Released.

No. 52/Two of Diamonds

Adil Abdallah Mahdi al-Duri al-Tikriti

Baath Party Regional Command chairman from the Dhi Qar governorate

May 15, 2003 – Captured.

No. 53/no card

Brig. Gen. Qaid Husseini al-Awadi

Baath party regional commander and a brigadier general in Iraq’s chemical corps

June 10, 2003 – Captured.

No. 54/no card

Khamis Sirhan al-Muhammad

Baath Party regional chairman for the Karbala governorate

January 11, 2004 – Captured.

Summer 2010 – Tried, found innocent and released.

No. 55/Three of Spades

Sad Abd al-Majid al-Faysal

Regional chairman for Salah al-Din

May 24, 2003 – Captured.

