Police question nanny of Nigerian music star Davido following death of his three-year-old son

By Nimi Princewill and Lianne Kolirin, CNN

Police are questioning a nanny employed by Nigerian music star Davido following the death of his three-year-old son on Halloween.

The unnamed childminder was taken in for questioning along with seven other members of the performer’s domestic staff, six of whom have since been released, police have told CNN.

Ifeanyi Adeleke, who celebrated his third birthday last month, is believed to have drowned in the pool of the star’s home in the upmarket Lagos neighborhood, Banana Island.

Davido and his fiancee Chioma Rowland, a chef and influencer also known as Chef Chi, were not home when tragedy struck, police said.

Benjamin Hundeyin, a spokesman for Lagos Police, told CNN: “Eight members of his domestic staff were taken in for questioning, but a nanny and one other person are still being questioned. After our interrogation, six people were allowed to go because they don’t have any direct bearing with the incident.”

Though as yet unconfirmed, the child seems to have drowned, according to police. Hundeyin said: “It appears to be drowning but we need to conduct our investigation to ascertain that.”

Officers have not yet reviewed CCTV footage from the scene, Hundeyin told CNN.

“When we get to that we will review them,” he said. “For now, we haven’t done that. The investigation is systematic — step by step.”

Hundeyin added that the police have ” been in touch with his parents from day one.”

Born David Adeleke, Davido is one of Africa’s most prominent artists and has enjoyed massive career success since his first single, “Back When,” debuted in 2011.

His third studio album, “A Good Time,” was released in 2019 and featured on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop chart for 21 weeks.

Known for his songs “Dami Duro” and “Fall,” he is the African artist with the highest number of followers on Instagram.

In October the Afrobeats star, who also has two daughters with other women, posted a picture of his young son on the social media platform with a birthday message.

He wrote: “I pray with all my heart that God grants you perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible. You will grow to be greater than Me , Happy birthday, son @davidifeanyiadeleke !!! #BIG3”

The Instagram account in the boy’s name appears to have been removed.

Rowland had posted a similar picture on the youngster’s birthday, with the message: “Happy birthday to the love of my life. Mummy loves you so much, may God always bless you for me. God has been so faithful to us and I’m so grateful to be called your mummy. May you be greater than your parents in Jesus’ name, amen. Love you twin! #big3.”

Tributes have been paid to the couple’s late son on social media.

Adegboyega Oyetola, governor of the state of Osun where Davido is from, tweeted: “Sad to learn of the unfortunate passing of Ifeanyi, son of music star, David Adeleke popularly known as @davido. On behalf of my family and the people of Osun, I sympathise with Davido, over this heart-rending incident.”

Representatives for Davido did not respond to a request for comment from CNN.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.