3 dead, 3 children injured after a vehicle was struck by a train in East Chicago

By Andy Rose and Alaa Elassar, CNN

Three people, including a child, were killed and three more children were injured after their minivan was struck by a train at a railroad crossing in East Chicago, Indiana, Saturday morning.

Video evidence shows that the caution signals were working and the gates were down at the time, but the vehicle, a Honda Odyssey minivan, went around the gate and into the path of the train, according to a press release from the East Chicago Police Department.

The 36-year-old male driver and a 38-year-old female passenger died at the scene, along with a 10-year-old girl who was riding in the vehicle.

Three boys, whose ages are between 7 to 10, were hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

The minivan came to a stop 200 yards away from the railroad crossing.

The adult victims are from East Chicago, but their names have not been released. It is unclear if everyone in the van was related.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

