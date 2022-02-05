1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at a hookah lounge near Virginia Tech’s main campus, police say

By Melissa Alonso and Jason Hanna, CNN

One person was killed and four others were injured — including a Virginia Tech student — in a shooting late Friday at a hookah lounge near the university’s campus in downtown Blacksburg, Virginia, officials said.

It is unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection with the shooting at Melody Hookah Lounge.

Blacksburg police responded to a report of shots fired at the lounge at 11:53 p.m. ET, the department said in a news release.

Of the five people shot, one died, and the others were taken to hospitals, police said. No names were released.

One of the injured is a Virginia Tech student, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said in an online post.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased and we extend our support to those who were injured,” Sands wrote.

The campus was deemed secure at 3:18 a.m. Saturday after the shooting prompted a lockdown for several hours, according to university alerts.

“Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the area and following up on leads,” police said.

Details about what led to the shooting weren’t immediately available.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting should contact them.

