5 things to know for March 8: Ukraine, Covid, school shooting, weather, LGBTQ rights

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

Upset about gas prices? Trust me, you’re not alone. The price for a gallon of regular gasoline soared to a new record high of $4.14 yesterday, breaking the previous record of $4.11 set in 2008. Experts say the rapid spike in prices is squeezing many household budgets — and won’t be slowing up any time soon. Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Ukraine

A Russian airstrike last night hit an apartment building in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, killing at least 21 people — including two children. Sumy has been under sustained attacks in recent days, and now Ukraine and Russia have agreed on one evacuation route so Ukrainians can safely leave the region. Several previous attempts to evacuate civilians failed earlier this week, with Western leaders accusing Russian forces of continuing to target pre-approved safe routes. The Biden administration is emphasizing that American troops won’t engage directly with Russian forces, and NATO members have also pushed back on calls for a no-fly zone in Ukraine, warning that it could lead to a “full-fledged war in Europe.” But things could swiftly change if Moscow’s attack spills into a NATO member nation — a move that would trigger the alliance’s Article 5 — the principle that an attack on one NATO member is an attack on all members. Follow CNN’s full coverage of Russia’s attack on Ukraine here.

2. Coronavirus

The global Covid-19 death toll surpassed 6 million yesterday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The US has reported more Covid-19 deaths than any other country — about 960,000 total — but the CDC estimates that the actual figure is much higher. Separately, the White House is now rolling out its test-to-treat program, and more than 1,000 in-pharmacy clinics have registered to receive shipments of Covid-19 antiviral medications. Meanwhile in Florida, health officials declared the state will soon issue guidance urging parents not to vaccinate their children. The move would make Florida the first state to break from CDC guidance on Covid-19 vaccines for kids, which are recommended for those ages 5 and up.

3. School shooting

One teenager is dead and two remain hospitalized after a shooting yesterday outside a high school in Des Moines, Iowa. Two of the three victims were students at the school. The gunfire appeared to have come from a passing vehicle, police said. Potential suspects have been detained, but no charges have been filed as police continue their investigation. The incident is at least the 13th shooting at an American campus with K-12 students in 2022, according to a CNN tally. The school is closed today and grief counselors will be available for students and staff for the remainder of the week.

4. Extreme weather

More than 130,000 homes and businesses in the Northeast were without power this morning after a series of strong storms brought heavy rain and damaging winds to the region. Approximately 65 million people from the mountains of North Carolina to Cape Cod — including Washington, DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York — were under wind advisories overnight as forecasters warned gusts of up to 50 mph were possible, raising the potential for tree damage and dangerous road conditions. Hail was also falling in some areas, though the severe conditions that spawned deadly tornadoes over the weekend have faded. On Saturday, seven people were killed in a series of tornadoes that ripped through multiple counties near Des Moines, Iowa.

5. LGBTQ rights

Florida’s state Senate is set to consider the “Don’t Say Gay” bill this week amid a wave of student protests and walkouts. The bill would effectively ban teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms for young students. LGBTQ advocates say the measure would lead to further stigmatization of gay, lesbian and transgender children. More than 500 students participated in a massive walkout yesterday at a high school in Orange County, Florida, following similar protests at other schools last week. Separately, Disney’s CEO said the company, which employs over 75,000 in Florida, is committed to inclusivity — but would not publicly condemn the controversial bill. The bill passed the Florida House of Representatives in February and now heads to the Republican-controlled Senate, which could set the stage for a final vote as soon as today.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Academy of Country Music Awards 2022

The world’s best country superstars were radiating Southern charm in Las Vegas last night! Did y’all enjoy the show?

Pixar’s new adorable, animated movie is a must-see

“Turning Red” is the feel-good movie we all needed right now. Thanks Pixar.

Rock art may depict extinct giants of the ice age

Check out these works of art created by humans more than 12,000 years ago.

Welcome to adult life

Young adults, we’ve got your back. This 401(k) advice is quite helpful.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid donates Fashion Week earnings to Ukraine relief

Hadid, who is one of the most sought-after models in the fashion industry, says she’s keen to help those in need.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$0

That’s how much tuition will be for college students in New Mexico attending any in-state public school or tribal college, including community colleges. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill on Friday that will make state colleges tuition-free. The measure allocates $75 million to support up to 35,000 students this fall alone, the governor’s office said.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“My biggest fear is that… she will become a political pawn.”

— WNBA champion Brittney Griner’s high school coach, on waiting to hear the fate of the star basketball player who remains detained in Russia on drug charges. For days, family and friends of Griner have been clamoring for the release of the two-time Olympic champion after she was held by the Russian Federal Customs Service for allegedly bringing cannabis oil into the country. Griner, 31, plays with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and spends her offseasons playing for the Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg. Her whereabouts since her arrest remain uncertain.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Happy International Women’s Day!

Today is a global holiday celebrating the achievements of women worldwide! If you want to be instantly inspired, check out this short video of Google’s most popular searches for “the first woman.” (Click here to view)

