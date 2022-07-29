Miami-Dade County School Board reverses decision on health, sex education textbooks again



By Carlos Suarez, CNN

The Miami-Dade County School Board has reversed course on its July 20 decision to reject new sexual education textbooks that they approved just three months ago over concerns that rejecting the curriculum would leave schools out of compliance with state requirements.

On Thursday, the board voted 5-4 to bring back middle and high school textbooks that cover several topics including pregnancy prevention, understanding sexuality and sexually transmitted infections, according to descriptions in the book.

Chairwoman Perla Tabares Hantman called for the special meeting and asked to vote again. She switched from a no vote last week to a yes.

“I must make sure that our district is in compliance with state standards and curriculum requirements,” she said.

Board member Lubby Navarro voted against approving the textbooks. She said the public was not given enough notice that the issue was being brought up again.

“The ink is still wet on last week’s decision,” Navarro said.

Some parents said the educational material violates the state’s parental rights law, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law by opponents, which bans certain teachings about sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom.

The board asked district officials to draw up a plan to ensure parents know what lessons will be taught at every grade and that parents have the right to opt their child out of sex education lessons.

