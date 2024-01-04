A judge denies probation for a defendant, then gets violently attacked in court



By Joe Sutton and Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — A Nevada judge was assaulted in court immediately after she denied a defendant’s request for probation, video from a Clark County district court shows.

Defendant Deobra Redden was in the Las Vegas courtroom Wednesday to be sentenced on a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm, Clark County Courts said in a statement to CNN.

During the hearing, Redden and his attorney asked Judge Mary Kay Holthus for probation rather than time behind bars, saying the 30-year-old is getting his life back on track with a new job and plans to resume his education.

Redden said he is addressing his mental health issues and “trying to learn from my mistakes.”

Holthus then read the defendant’s criminal history aloud in court, which included “three felonies … misdemeanors, multiple DVs (domestic violence) … robberies, attempted home invasion.”

“You’ve got a lot going on, sir,” the judge told Redden.

Redden’s attorney told the judge he believes his client could successfully complete probation.

“I appreciate that,” the judge replied, “but I think it’s time that he get a taste of something else because – I just can’t, with that history.”

Seconds later, Redden shouted, “F**k that b*tch!” and ran toward the judge, leaping over the bench and attacking her. Redden tackled Holthus to the ground, and both disappeared from the camera’s view behind the bench, the video shows.

As others in the courtroom tried to restrain him, Redden screamed, “F**k you both!” and threw several punches.

The judge stayed on the ground for several minutes before standing up, appearing to say she hit her head.

“Judge Holthus experienced some injuries and her condition is being monitored,” the court statement said.

A marshal also was injured and taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, the court said.

“We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant,” the court said. “We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public and our employees.”

CNN has reached out to Redden’s attorney for a statement on the courtroom attack but did not immediately hear back.

Redden is now charged with three counts of battery on a protected person and battery, according to court records. He is expected to be in court Thursday.

