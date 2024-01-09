5 things to know for Jan. 9: Extreme weather, Plane safety, Gaza, Taxes, Moon mission



(CNN) — The number of blood donors in the US is at the lowest level in 20 years as hospitals struggle to meet the demand. To shore up the “critically” low supply, the Red Cross and the NFL said they will offer all blood donors this month a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVIII.

1. Extreme weather

A powerful storm is unleashing dangerous blizzard conditions across the central and eastern US, shutting down highways and stranding drivers in frigid temperatures. At the same time, parts of the South are being pummeled with hail and heavy flooding. More than 40 million people are under severe storm threats today, according to the Storm Prediction Center, with an enhanced risk in effect from the Florida Panhandle to the Carolinas. The fast-moving storm is making its way east and will cover over 1,800 miles in 72 hours, producing notable snowfall across more than half a dozen states. Flood watches are also in effect for cities like Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington, DC, Philadelphia and New York City, where rainfall up to 4 inches is possible

2. Plane safety

Just days after an Alaska Airlines plug door blew off a plane mid-flight, United Airlines said it has found loose bolts on an undisclosed number of grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 planes as well. This comes as Boeing is performing FAA-mandated inspections on a total of 171 aircraft “with a mid-cabin door plug installed” to ensure passenger safety. United, which has more Max 9s than any other US carrier, has canceled more than 470 flights since Saturday because of the aircraft inspections. “Since we began preliminary inspections on Saturday, we have found instances that appear to relate to installation issues in the door plug — for example, bolts that needed additional tightening,” United officials said in a statement. Alaska Airlines has also said it is working with Boeing to understand what happened on Flight 1282.

3. Gaza

About one in every 100 people in Gaza has been killed since the war between Israel and Hamas began in October. The death toll in Gaza surpassed 22,800 this week, according to Palestinian statistics, as Israel faces pressure to minimize civilian casualties. In the US, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested Monday after blocking traffic across New York City bridges to demand a Gaza ceasefire. Meanwhile, Israeli forces are maintaining their strikes in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attack when militants killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped some 200 others. As of last week, the Israeli government believed 132 hostages from the attack were still being held in Gaza, of whom dozens are thought dead.

4. Taxes

The IRS will begin accepting 2023 federal income tax returns starting on January 29, the agency announced Monday. If you’re not an early bird, the regular deadline to submit your return and pay any remaining taxes owed is April 15. Some tax filers, however, will have a later deadline due to state holidays or extensions granted following natural disasters. As for refunds, the IRS usually issues them within 21 days of accepting your return — and the good news is that most tax filers typically receive money back. Last year, from the more than 160 million returns filed, the IRS issued nearly 105 million refunds. The average refund was $3,050, according to IRS filing statistics.

5. Moon mission

NASA today is expected to announce a “monthslong delay” of its first crewed Artemis moon mission, which aims to send four astronauts on a journey to fly by the moon. The mission was slated to lift off in November but is no longer expected to take place before 2025, sources say. NASA’s Inspector General hinted at potential delays for the mission in a report months ago, citing several challenges the space agency must address before it can safely fly humans to the moon after 50 years. Separately, Astrobotic Technology — the company that developed the first commercial lander to launch from the US in five decades — said it is abandoning an attempt to put its Peregrine spacecraft on the moon less than 24 hours after the vehicle took flight due to a fuel leak.

HAPPENING LATER

Appeals court to hold hearing on Trump immunity claim

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend an immunity hearing today in his federal 2020 election interference case. The front-runner for the GOP nomination says he will be in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to watch his lawyers argue that he has “absolute immunity” from prosecution.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

CNN anchor Sara Sidner reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Our dear friend and colleague Sara Sidner announced Monday she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. Watch her announcement here.

Tiger Woods and Nike are parting ways

Golf legend Tiger Woods has broken up with Nike after a protracted 27-year collaboration with the world’s largest sportswear company. Read more about his departure from the brand.

Michigan wins College Football Playoff National Championship

Congratulations to the Michigan Wolverines following Monday’s 34-13 victory against the Washington Huskies. It is Michigan’s first college football national title since 1997.

20 of the world’s best soups

Cold weather means one thing — it’s soup season. These are CNN Travel’s nominations for 20 of the best soups around the world.

Apple announces when the Vision Pro will go on sale

The company’s highly anticipated headset will be available for purchase in the US beginning in February, with pre-orders beginning later this month.

IN MEMORIAM

German soccer icon Franz Beckenbauer, widely considered to be one of the greatest players in the history of the game, has died, according to the German Football Federation. He was 78. Beckenbauer is one of only three men to win the World Cup as both a player and a manager. No cause of death has been revealed.

TODAY’S NUMBER

21

That’s at least how many people were injured Monday in an apparent gas explosion at a hotel in Fort Worth, Texas. The blast caused a huge plume of smoke over downtown buildings and scattered debris on roads. Crews are searching for anyone who may still be trapped inside.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I am terrified about what could possibly happen.”

— Former first lady Michelle Obama, sharing that she’s worried about the potential outcome of the 2024 presidential election. While she didn’t mention former President Donald Trump by name, she further explained in a podcast interview released Monday that the November contest is among the fears that keep her awake at night.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Mouse caught tidying man’s shed at night

When a retired postman set up cameras to try to find out who was tidying his shed almost every night, he found an unexpected helper scurrying around his workbench! See the video here.

