5 things to know for May 15: Trump trial, Israel, Bus crash, Tariffs, Canadian wildfires

(CNN) — A shortage of air traffic controllers in the US has long plagued the aviation industry, often resulting in flight delays and cancellations. Despite a surge in hiring last year, new data from the FAA shows air traffic control stations nationwide are still about 3,000 controllers short.

1. Trump trial

Former President Donald Trump’s ex-attorney and fixer Michael Cohen continued his fiery testimony Tuesday in Trump’s criminal hush money trial. Cohen detailed the hush money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election and walked the jury through the $130,000 he says he paid at Trump’s direction — all of which Trump denies. Meanwhile, Tuesday saw the biggest group of Republican politicians appearing outside the Manhattan courthouse to show their support for the former president. The list included House Speaker Mike Johnson, Trump’s onetime presidential-rival-turned-VP-hopeful North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, Florida Reps. Byron Donalds and Cory Mills, and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

2. Israel

The Biden administration on Tuesday began the process to move ahead with a new $1 billion weapons deal for Israel. The potential arms sale comes as the administration has paused the shipment of 2,000-pound bombs and 500-pound bombs to Israel, citing opposition to the weapons being used in the densely populated areas of Rafah — where more than 1 million people are sheltering. The move, however, signals the Biden administration will continue to make sure that Israel has the military capacity to defend itself, indicating that longer-term weapons deals are not going to be halted at this time.

3. Bus crash

Eight farm workers are dead and 45 others were injured in a bus crash in north-central Florida on Tuesday. The bus carrying “approximately 53 farm workers” and a pickup truck sideswiped each other about 15 miles west of Ocala, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement. The driver of the pickup truck has been charged with eight counts of “Driving Under the Influence — manslaughter,” local officials said. In a news conference Tuesday evening, Juan Sabines, the Mexican consul in Orlando, said the victims were all from Mexico and were in the US on temporary agricultural worker visas.

4. Tariffs

President Joe Biden is increasing tariffs on $18 billion in Chinese imports across a handful of sectors deemed strategic to national security — an attempt to cripple Beijing’s development of critical technologies and instead prioritize US production. The increases will apply to imported steel and aluminum, legacy semiconductors, electric vehicles, battery components, critical minerals, solar cells, cranes and medical products. The new tariff rates will take place over the next two years. This follows other recent attempts by Washington to limit Chinese companies’ influence on US consumers and national security, especially ahead of the presidential election in November.

5. Canadian wildfires

More than 100 raging wildfires in Canada are forcing thousands to evacuate as flames encroach on communities. Roads out of Fort McMurray in Alberta were crammed with evacuating cars Tuesday as an out-of-control 51,000-acre wildfire creeps toward the city’s edge. The approaching flames are worrying residents who lived through the 2016 fires, which forced 90,000 people to evacuate and wrought billions of dollars in damage on homes and businesses. Despite wet weather on the horizon, firefighting will remain a challenge in several provinces through midweek due to gusty winds. Hazardous smoke from the blazes has also been wafting into the US and reducing air quality.

Little dog wins big at Westminster Dog Show

This adorable fluff ball won best in show at the 2024 Westminster Dog Show.

‘Golden Bachelorette’ identity revealed

It’s never too late to fall in love! Meet the next star of the senior-focused dating show “The Golden Bachelorette.”

George Clooney is coming to Broadway

The Oscar-winning actor has been cast in a stage adaption of his 2005 film “Good Night, and Good Luck.” Read more about Clooney’s Broadway debut.

King Charles’ first official portrait since coronation proves divisive

An artist’s depiction of the British monarch is proving to be quite divisive with its fiery red background.

Recap of Caitlin Clark’s first WNBA game

Caitlin Clark scored 20 points and committed 10 turnovers in her first WNBA game as the Indiana Fever lost to the Connecticut Sun.

$61 million

That’s how much Maryland Democrat Rep. David Trone spent on his self-funded Senate primary campaign — but lost the race Tuesday to Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. Following her stunning win, Alsobrooks will face Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan, whose entrance into the race earlier this year shook up the Senate battlefield.

“We could not continue this charade.”

— Barbara Srivastava, the mother of former Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava, sharing a scathing statement Tuesday about the Miss USA organization. The mothers of former Miss USA and Miss Teen USA allege their daughters were “ill-treated, abused, bullied and cornered,” and therefore decided to relinquish their crowns last week.

Graduation announcer’s horrible pronunciations go viral

Click here to watch this graduation speaker butcher name after name during a ceremony!

