China’s consul general in New York expelled after aide charged with acting as agent for Chinese government, Hochul says

Published 10:37 AM

By Gloria Pazmino, CNN

(CNN) — China’s consul general in New York has been expelled after a former aide for New York governors Kathy Hochul and Andrew Cuomo was charged with acting as an agent for the Chinese government, Hochul said Wednesday.

Before taking questions at an event, Hochul said she was on the phone with a high-ranking State Department official at the request of Antony Blinken.

“I conveyed my desire to have the consul general expelled and I have been informed that the consul general is no longer in the NY mission,” Hochul said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN Newsource

