A district judge in Kentucky was fatally shot in his chambers, governor says

(CNN) — A district court judge in Kentucky was fatally shot in his chambers Thursday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

“There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow,” the governor said in a Facebook post. Beshear did not name the judge in his post.

The shooting took place at the Letcher County courthouse in Whitesburg, Kentucky, County Coroner Perry Fowler told CNN.

The Kentucky Court of Justice is aware of the “tragic” incident in Letcher County, the court said in a statement on Facebook.

“We are currently in contact with law enforcement agencies, including Kentucky State Police, and are offering our full support during this difficult time,” the statement read.

No further details about the shooting, or whether an arrest has been made, have been released.

CNN has reached out to the Kentucky State Police and the county’s executive judge for comment.

