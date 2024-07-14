Murder charge dropped against woman in 2021 Candler shooting death

By KELLY DOTY

BUNCOMBE BOUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A first-degree murder charge is dropped against a woman in the shooting death of her former boyfriend in Candler in 2021.

Alexis Buckner was one of three people initially charged with Joshua Silvers’ death on July 26. Silvers was shot and killed outside of his home along Davis Drive.

Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams confirmed on July 12, 2024, that the murder charge was dropped against Buckner.

James Benson Jr., who initially faced a first-degree murder charge in the case, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in October 2023 and was sentenced to 64-89 months in prison.

Charges against the third defendant in the case were also dropped.

