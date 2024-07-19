Protest held in support of violence victims at Red Arrow Park

By Adam Rife

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression held a demonstration and march against recent violence in the city, some connected to the RNC, on Thursday, July 18.

As of a few days ago, the demonstration was not supposed to happen.

The Milwaukee Alliance had nothing scheduled after Monday, but the Tuesday shooting death of Milwaukee man, Samuel Sharp Jr., by five out of state police officers reignited their anger.

“This ain’t your community. Coming here, thinking that you’re going to dispose of our loved ones, you’re not going to do it,” said Angelique Sharpe, Sister of Samuel Sharpe, Jr.

Samuel Sharpe Jr.’s sister was among those that gathered at Red Arrow Park on Thursday afternoon to demonstrate.

“We’re sick, we’re tired, we want answers,” said Angelique Sharpe.

D’Vontaye Mitchell’s family was also there. He’s the man who died June 30 after he was restrained by four Hyatt Regency Hotel employees.

“We prefer change, we need change, we deserve change.”

After some remarks, they took to the streets, intending to get within sight and sound of the hotel.

“This is the corner of Wallace and MLK, perimeter behind a soft perimeter of bike officers to the left. This is a dead and area. It’s unclear where they’re going to go, but the demonstrators have come straight here to get with sight and sound of the Hyatt hotel,” said LaTrisa Giles, D’Vontaye Mitchell’s Cousin.

The first wave of officers eventually fell back, allowing demonstrators to get to the hotel.

“We want the people that are staying at the Hyatt hotel to know that a man was killed there just two weeks ago,” said Giles.

After making their voices heard, they returned to Red Arrow Park, determined to continue their efforts after the RNC and beyond.

“I appreciate the love y’all are giving him like you knew him his whole life,” said Rendell Giles, D’Vontaye Mitchell’s Brother.

