2-year-old Houston girl mauled to death by dogs while at babysitter, police say

By MIYA SHAY

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A 2-year-old girl died in a relative’s home after being mauled by that family’s Rottweilers, in what relatives are calling a tragic accident.

The fatal mauling happened at about 12:20 p.m. on Monday at a home in the 2500 block of Milwaukee Street, according to Houston police.

Cedric Smith, a family cousin, stopped by to pay his respects Tuesday afternoon and then spoke to reporters.

“I just want to give condolences to the family. I don’t know what it’s like to lose a child, but I understand it’s going to be a hard thing to get through for a 2-year-old,” Smith said.

Another relative said the 2-year-old girl was being watched by an 18-year-old cousin in the home when the attack happened. He said the toddler spent a lot of time in the house.

Officers who were called to the home discovered three Rottweiler dogs had attacked the toddler. Paramedics took the child to Texas Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The City of Houston Animal Control said the dogs were turned over to them and then put down.

Smith said the family has long had dogs.

“They normally had it all locked up and whatnot, and the dog just broke through. That’s what I’m thinking, because they’re not like that,” Smith said.

One man who works in the neighborhood said he saw the Rottweilers often but was shocked to learn the dogs attacked a child in the home.

“I see them all the time. When I cut the grass, they bark at me and stuff. But that was it. I’ve never seen them do anything bad,” Randall Ard said. “Those people, I’ve never had any problems with them.”

The Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division is investigating the mauling. So far, no charges have been filed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.