Escaped murderer captured in North Carolina, officials say

By Anne Newman

KANNAPOLIS, North Carolina (WYFF) — Authorities in North Carolina say a man convicted of murder who escaped custody Tuesday morning has been captured.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Ramone Alston, 30, escaped from the Department of Correction custody while arriving to receive medical care at UNC Hospital in Hillsborough.

Alston was captured shortly before 2 a.m. Friday at a hotel on Cloverleaf Parkway in Kannapolis, in an operation that included FBI Charlotte SWAT agents, Kannapolis Police and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officials with the the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

According to officials, he was taken into custody without injuries to anyone.

Shortly thereafter, a female acquaintance, Jacobia Crisp, was arrested in Alamance County and charged with felony aiding and abetting a fugitive, officials said.

Alston is serving a life sentence for murder in Orange County, authorities said.

He will be charged with felony escape from prison, and is being taken to a high security unit in the state prison system, officials said.

According to officials, he will resume serving his life sentence for first degree murder and await court appearances for his escape charges.

The investigation will continue to determine his movements since he escaped on Tuesday, any additional accomplices that aided him, and if he committed any other crimes while on the run, officials said.

