Campus Chronicles – August 28, 2024

By Lisa Valadez

August 28, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Alief ISD Alief ISD’s Therapy Intervention K9 program features Holly, a 1-year-old Border Collie mix who has been serving the district since May 2024. Holly’s presence has been transformative, providing a unique form of support that only a therapy dog can offer.

At work, her mission is simple: spread happiness. She visits different campuses, interacting with students and staff, and performing her signature tricks, including her famous High Five and hand shake. These small gestures brighten the day for everyone she encounters.

After a full day of bringing joy, Holly returns home with her handler, Officer Allen, to relax with her human and fur siblings. “Holly has been a pure joy to add to the K9 unit, and she is ready to provide her services to all those in need,” Officer Allen shared. This sentiment highlights the immense value that therapy dogs like Holly bring to the school community.

Fort Bend ISD

Fort Bend ISD is inviting seniors aged 62 and older to support the district’s 2024 senior student-athletes at four special ‘Senior Night’ varsity games. The Gold Card Club is set to kick off the festivities with the Elkins vs. Dawson game at Hall Stadium on Saturday, September 7.

Seniors are encouraged to attend the game, enjoy the exciting football action, and stop by the Gold Card Club tent to pick up complimentary goodies. Those who haven’t yet obtained their Gold Card are encouraged to do so now, as it offers access to these events and more.

Community members are asked to share this opportunity with any seniors who would enjoy participating in these special nights of celebration. Seniors can secure their Gold Card by visiting the Fort Bend ISD website at fortbendisd.com/goldcard.

Aldine ISD

Two standout students from Aldine ISD’s Carver High School showcased their musical talents at the 5th Annual Mariachi Festival, held on August 25th at the Wortham Center. The event, known for celebrating the rich cultural tradition of mariachi music, featured performances from Diego Alonso Ochoa and Edgar Hernández, both of whom have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their craft.

Diego Alonso Ochoa, a recent graduate from the Class of 2024, captivated the audience with his passion for mariachi. Ochoa, who plans to continue his journey in the genre, aspires to become a music educator, sharing his love for mariachi with future generations. His performance at the festival marked a significant step in his musical career as he continues to pursue his dream of teaching music.

Edgar Hernández, also from the Class of 2024, brought his enthusiasm for mariachi to the stage, with plans to keep the tradition alive even as he pursues a major in engineering. Hernández intends to join the University of Houston’s mariachi ensembles, balancing his academic pursuits with his commitment to the musical art form. His participation in the festival underscored his dedication to both his cultural heritage and his future aspirations.

The community celebrates the achievements of Ochoa and Hernández, recognizing their contributions to the mariachi tradition and their promising futures ahead. For more info, visit aliefisd.net fortbendisd.com aldineisd.org

