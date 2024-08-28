Environmentalist group protests against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to develop 9 state parks

By Brandon Beyer, Tynisa Senior, Chantal Cook

MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed plan to develop golf courses, hotels, and other business ventures in Florida’s state parks is drawing controversy from environmental groups as they strongly oppose the development and advocate for the protection of wildlife and the preservation of the parks.

Recently, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) announced the 2024-25 ‘Great Outdoor Initiative’ to build lodgings, golf courses, and pickle-ball courses at nine state parks across Florida, from the panhandle to Miami.

After the announcement, the FDEP had originally planned to hear comments from the public, but the outcry against the proposal has caused them to postpone the meetings. With the developmental plan facing a tremendous amount of backlash, a key supporter withdrew its application to have golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

The Sierra Club, an environmentalist group in South Florida, held a peaceful art protest at Oleta State Park in North Miami Beach on Tuesday to oppose Florida’s ‘Great Outdoor Initiative’.

Protesters told 7News that they want to keep their state parks for nature and that the recreational development should happen somewhere else.

“We’re here to tell everybody how much we care and how much we love and all the time that we spend and show them what we do at our state parks and how we want them to stay the same,” said Catalina Lemaitre. “Pickleball, golf course, 350 room hotels, all recreational activities that belong elsewhere.”

“We grew up in these parks and I will really like for them to be around for them and for their children,” said Melissa Stojack. “We have enough golf courses, enough recreation, we need a place for our wildlife and our wild children.”

Parents and children waited out the rain to begin their large art project in an open space they hope to protect.

“Parks are important because it actually gives life to all of the states,” said a child.

“Where are the animals supposed to go and are they going to pay us, charge us money just to use the beach that’s right there?” said another child.

From young to old, many are telling the governor and FDEP, no new developments in our parks.

“They need to listen to us, we need more nature. Less construction, more nature,” said Angela Reyes

“There’ a lot of history in these [parks] folks because imagine there’s a tower in Jonathan Dickinson that they want to crash down and make a golf course. Golf courses are everywhere and they don’t need to build another one,” said a protestor.

State officials had plans for town hall type meetings to be held at the parks but those meetings have been postponed.

