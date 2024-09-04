Spotlight on Excellence: HCC’s Remmele Young Honored as PRNews “People of the Year”

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

September 4, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In the dynamic world of public relations, where influence and communication shape perceptions and drive progress, one leader stands out—Remmele Young, J.D., Houston Community College’s (HCC) Vice Chancellor of Public Information, Communications, and External Affairs, as well as Interim Chief of Staff. Young has been recognized as a 2024 People of the Year honoree by PRNews, a prestigious accolade that shines a spotlight on the exceptional leadership and visionary strategy he brings to the table. A Leader in Education Communications Being selected by PRNews as one of the People of the Year is no small feat. This honor, awarded to only a select few, acknowledges individuals who have not only mastered the art of public relations but have also made a significant impact within their respective fields. For Young, this recognition is a testament to his unwavering commitment to enhancing HCC’s reputation and fostering a strong connection between the college and the community it serves. “The Power of a Talented Team” Reflecting on the award, Young modestly attributed his success to the talented team he leads at HCC. “When you create and nurture a team of incredibly talented people and enjoy the visionary support of your college’s leadership, anything can be achieved,” Young remarked. His words underscore the collaborative spirit that has been central to HCC’s communication strategy, which not only tells the story of the college but also amplifies the voices and achievements of its diverse community. A Career of Distinguished Service Young’s journey to this pinnacle of recognition is marked by a career rich in experience and service. With over 18 years at HCC, he has been instrumental in overseeing public information, media relations, community outreach, external affairs, and government relations. His role as Interim Chief of Staff further highlights his leadership within the institution. Before his tenure at HCC, Young brought his expertise to a variety of impactful roles, including providing policy counsel to senior executives at Reliant Energy, consulting at Arthur Andersen, LLP, serving as a congressional liaison for the U.S. Department of Energy, and even holding office as a county commissioner in South Carolina. His academic credentials are equally impressive, with a Juris Doctorate from the District of Columbia School of Law, a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of South Carolina, and advanced training from Harvard University’s Institute of Higher Education Management Development Program. HCC: A Hub of Learning and Innovation Under Young’s guidance, HCC has continued to flourish, with 14 Centers of Excellence and 22 learning centers spread across a service area of 631 square miles. The college, which enrolls over 85,000 students annually, is a beacon of educational opportunity and community engagement. Chancellor Margaret Ford Fisher, Ed.D., noted, “This honor is evidence of the great work being done by our communications professionals. Their talents and expertise are recognized and appreciated by their peers at HCC.” A Well-Deserved Honor As Young prepares to accept this prestigious award in New York City next month, his achievements serve as an inspiration to all who understand the power of communication in shaping futures. His story is not just about personal success but about the collective progress that comes from effective leadership and a shared commitment to excellence. Houston Style Magazine congratulates Remmele Young on this well-deserved recognition and looks forward to seeing how his leadership will continue to positively impact HCC and the broader Houston community. For more info, visit hccs.edu and prnewsonline.com

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611