Video shows porch pirates stealing $1000 worth of merchandise from Cutler Bay residents in gated community

By Chantal Cook, Joe Roetz

Click here for updates on this story

CUTLER BAY, Florida (WSVN) — A pair of thieves caught on video working together to steal packages from residents of a gated community in Cutler Bay that were away for the Labor Day weekend.

Homeowner Christina Furman shared surveillance video exclusively with 7News, capturing a man and woman helping themselves to several packages sitting outside the garage.

“Our privacy, we feel violated, it’s not even so much the stuff because everything can be replaced. It’s our safety, we have kids that are in our house. We have little kids and it’s our safety and we feel violated,” said Furman. “What’s next, if they’re here who’s gonna be hit next?” said Furman.

Her family lives in Cutler Cay, a gated community near SW 79th Court and 195th Terrace in Cutler Bay. They were on vacation for the Labor Day holiday but when they came back home, they realized all their packages were stolen.

Another angle of footage captures the pair walking through the neighborhood, possibly scoping out other homes.

“If they can get in, somebody else can get in and we feel like there needs to be increased patrolling. We need to have police in here patrolling the streets,” said Furman.

One of her neighbors also shared surveillance video to 7News showing one of the porch pirates, a man, walking up to her front door. The man, eventually, takes the packages from her front door and walks away. She said the pair were seen coming in and out of the community several times over the holiday weekend.

“I mean those people were here, they’ve been here, they’ve canvassed the neighborhood, they were here Saturday, Sunday, they didn’t hit our house until Monday. So they saw what was going on, they saw that there was no car here,” said Furman.

Furman says the porch pirates ran off with over $1,000 in merchandise.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.