Rice University student from Maryland killed in apparent murder-suicide, university says

HOUSTON, Texas (WBAL) — A Maryland native was killed inside her Rice University dorm room Monday night.

Andrea Rodriguez Avila was found shot to death along with a man, who police believe was Rodriguez Avila’s boyfriend. The man was also dead, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Rodriguez Avila is from Nottingham. She transferred to Rice from the Community College of Baltimore County before the spring 2024 semester, according to Chris Stipes, executive director of news and media relations at Rice.

She majored in political science and was the deputy parliamentarian of the Rice Student Association. Rodriguez Avila was also a peer academic advisor at Jones College (a residential hall) and a member of the university’s Honor Council.

Students and faculty at CCBC called Rodriguez Avila a shining light.

“The ideas she brought here to build community and get students engaged and feel like they were part of a family… was amazing,” said Crissy Hoffman, assistant director of student engagement.

“She was a bright and compassionate young woman who touched the lives of everyone. She was part of our program and quickly grew as a leader,” said Renuka Purimetla, a first year experience coordinator.

“Kind of like a forward attitude, but that’s what I loved about her — assertiveness and caring about the community,” said Benedict Kragbe III, a CCBC fine arts student.

Investigators believe Rodriguez Avila’s death was part of a murder-suicide. Classes at Rice were canceled Tuesday.

“Based on the evidence, we can say that they were definitely acquaintances, they knew each other,” said Clemente Rodriguez Avila, Rice University Chief of Police. “We’re still investigating to determine the extent of that relationship.”

Rodriguez Avila gave the suspect access to the building — there were no signs of forced entry, according to police.

“We encourage you to come together as a community, spend time with each other to mourn and use the campus resources available for counseling,” said Rice President Reginald DesRoches in a statement to the campus.

Sharon Love is the founder of the One Love Foundation. She said the task of trying to end relationship abuse is overwhelming at times.

“I’m heartbroken by what’s happened, and I want to offer condolences for Andrea’s parents, because I know how devastating that is for them right now,” Love said.

