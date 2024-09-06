Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Suspect robs bank wearing “old man” mask, carrying polka dot umbrella, police say

<i>West Bloomfield Police Department/WWJ via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Police are searching for a suspect allegedly wanted in an armed robbery at a bank in West Bloomfield Friday morning.
West Bloomfield Police Department/WWJ via CNN Newsource
Police are searching for a suspect allegedly wanted in an armed robbery at a bank in West Bloomfield Friday morning.
By
New
Published 12:35 PM

By Sara Powers

Click here for updates on this story

    DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A suspect robbed a Metro Detroit bank wearing an “old man” mask Friday morning, police said.

At 10:38 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call about an armed robbery at the Fifth Third Bank at 4747 Haggerty Road in West Bloomfield.

The suspect walked into the bank wearing “an ‘old man’ Halloween mask with gray hair, blue latex gloves, a light gray hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, white sneakers with neon stripes on them, and carrying a black umbrella with yellow smiley face polka,” according to the police department.

Police say the suspect, described as an unknown male who appears to be about 6 feet tall, was also allegedly seen with a pistol during the robbery.

He left the bank with a “large sum” of money in an unknown direction. Police say it is unknown how he left the area.

No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Bloomfield Police Department at 248-975-8934.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content