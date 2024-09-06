Woman injured after gator attack

By Tyler Watkins, Samantha Romero

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — A woman was injured in a gator attack along James Road near Slater Road in North Fort Myers Thursday evening.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, preliminary information indicates the woman was walking her dog when an unknown-sized alligator bit her in the leg.

She also had injuries to her arms and hands, but officials don’t know if they’re alligator-related. The actual bite was on the woman’s leg, according to officials.

FWC said she was transported to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

She is in stable condition, according to FWC.

Officials said the gator was caught and is 7 feet, 3 inches.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Lee County Emergency Medical Services assisted FWC on the scene.

If you have concerns about an alligator in your area, you can contact FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.