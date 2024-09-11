A truck with over 500,000 miles turns strangers into life long friends

By Melissa Wright

ELKHORN, Nebraska (KMTV) — It looks like a regular pick up truck. But it has half a million miles on it!

And while it has just one owner, he tells me support from his neighbors has helped him keep this truck on the road.

Ray Cureton, got this Big Horn Ram in 2008. He’s taken care of it since day one.

“I’m amazed every time I stick the key into the ignition in this truck. I would not be afraid to take off and drive off anywhere in it tomorrow. I mean the truck has been amazing to me.” said Cureton.

Cureton says, his mechanic, Brian Perry is a large part of why his truck has lasted so long.

“There’s going to be things that break along the way but 500,000 is pretty impressive.” said Perry.

Perry has serviced the truck since he bought it.

It can be headache from time to time. It is kind of fun when you can find a part but that’s difficult to come across,” said Perry.

This truck and its long life has turned strangers into friends.

This is Brandon Johnson, he sold Ray the truck and has kept in touch as the miles go by.

“I get excited about this.. because this to me…you know, we’re all apart of it,” said Johnson.

Cureton says while his truck is over a decade old the thrill of driving it never stops.

“So my next goal is going to be 750. That’s my goal right now.. but I’d like to go a million,” said Cureton.

And his news friends will be riding along helping him get there.

Brian Perry tells me many cars can last a while but routine maintenance is key. He says…he believes the sky is the limit for Ray and his truck.

